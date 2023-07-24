Microsoft Initiates Auto Migration of Mail and Calendar App Users to New Outlook App on Windows 10 and Windows 11

Microsoft has taken a significant step by notifying users of Windows 10 and Windows 11’s Mail and Calendar apps about an automatic migration to the modern Outlook app. These pre-existing applications, introduced in 2015, have provided a convenient way for users to manage their emails and schedules effortlessly. Despite being bundled with Windows 11, Microsoft is now encouraging users to embrace the new Outlook app.

Initially limited to paid subscribers, the message will soon reach the free version of Outlook, making it accessible to a broader audience. Windows users who are keen to explore the new Outlook can do so by enabling the ‘Try the new Outlook’ toggle, conveniently located in the top right corner of the Windows Mail app.

With the new Outlook, users can effortlessly import their settings from the Mail app, while benefiting from a comprehensive web interface that caters to both Microsoft 365 subscribers and free users.

According to a document exclusively available to Microsoft 365 business users, the migration process has already commenced. Starting from August 2023, Microsoft will automatically initiate the migration of Mail and Calendar app users to the new Outlook for Windows. However, users retain the option to opt-out and revert to the old apps by simply turning off the toggle in the top right corner.

In addition to the migration, Microsoft has announced that, starting next year, all Windows 11 devices will come pre-installed with the new Outlook for Windows. Nonetheless, users will still have the choice to download and utilize Windows Mail and Calendar from the Microsoft Store until the end of 2024.