Microfinance bank manager committs suicide over N1million loan in Oyo

Osniff Daniel June 17, 2023 0

SEAP Micro-Finance Bank manager, Sola Ogundgbe has committed suicide in the Saki area of Oyo State after some customers defaulted in repaying the N1million loan he facilitated for them.

Ogungbe ended it all at his home in Iseyin town on Wednesday afternoon, June 14.

According to The Nation, his wife found him dead after she was called by one of his colleagues, who informed her that he didn’t show up at work.

She had gone home to check up on him, only to meet his lifeless body.

The body of the deceased has been taken to his hometown in Omu-Aran, Kwara State for burial.

