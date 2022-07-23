Michael Collins Ajareh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, lost his mum in the early hours of this morning. In his post on his official Facebook page, he said this is the most difficult time in his entire life and has never been this devastated.

The 39-year-old beat producer in early 2000 found a record label alongside D’banj called Mo’ hits record, which after some years both parted ways and Marvins was created.

Don Jazzy is known famously to have helped younger artists rise to fame as a producer, he made Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, and Korede Bello among others become great in the music industry.

In his Facebook account, he said:

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life, but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone who ever met her.

She was so strong until the last minute for us, even while she beat cancer.

I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for my Mum’s soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”