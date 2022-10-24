Middlesbrough FC has announced that former Manchester United midfielder, Michael Carrick, has been appointed as the club’s head coach. Michael Carrick, who was arguably one of the most decorated English players, played actively for Manchester United for 12 years after moving to Old Trafford from Tottenham in 2006. The 41-year-old worked with José Mourinho and Olé Gunnar Solskjaer before being asked to take on the number one job on a caretaker basis.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,” said Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

“We had identified several potential candidates for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us, and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

The former England international is a five-time Premier League winner and also won the Champions League and Europa League while at Old Trafford.

“I’m excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” said Carrick.

“Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year-old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

“Growing up in the northeast myself, I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and Boro.

“I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

According to Middlesbrough, Michael will be joined by Jonathan Woodgate as First Team Coach, with a further appointment expected.

Woodgate was previously the club’s Head Coach after cutting his teeth with the Under-18s, and he also guided AFC Bournemouth to the Championship play-offs in 2021.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Leo Petrovich and the staff who worked with him and supported him during the interim period. Leo will now become the club’s Head of Player Pathway and Development.