The Directors of Sport of Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministries, Mr Godwin Enakhena has rebuffed claims about the club being disbanded after being relegated to the second tier of the Nigerian National League last season. He said the club has not been disbanded but rather it returned a gesture that they received from Henserd FC, a Bayelsa-based club.

MFM was relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League last season as a result of a poor run, which saw them finish bottom of the table with just 36 points in 38 games.

Despite taking part in the induction ahead of the new season of the NNL, MFM says its slot has been given to a Bayelsa-based club, Henserd FC. The Director while speaking to Punch refuted claims that the club has been disbanded but rather has willingly given its slot to Henserd in what he described as a returned favor.

“The club is not disbanded, but handed over to the person that gave it (NNL slot) to us in the first place. But we’ve continued with community football and our annual Dr. D. K. Olukoya International Youth Football Competition that sees players from our branches from across Africa as participants,” Enakhena told The PUNCH.

“In addition to the women’s basketball club and wrestling, we are bringing back a national table tennis event and athletics for U-18s. Dr. Olukoya wants to spread support for Nigerian youths through sports and in other spheres like scholarships, vocational training, etc which his divinely ordained 70 points Youth Repositioning Agenda is all about. Sports is one out of his 70 means of helping the youths of Nigeria and even beyond.”

According to the report, in 2014 MFM got their NNL slot from Henserd FC and has returned the same gesture to the club.

The Lagos-based club in the 2017 season pulled a resplendent performance, finishing the league as a runner-up with 4 points less than Champions Plateau United. In the next season, the club took part in CAFCL and CAFCC.

On the contrary, it was discovered on the club’s Wikipedia that MFM took over the NNL slot of Bolowatan FC, owned by a Muslim known as Tooyin Gafaar. It is still not clear if the club had changed its name from Bolowatan FC to Henserd FC.

