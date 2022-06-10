MFB pays out nearly N10 million to loyal clients

The second draw of the year-long 30th anniversary Transact & Win Promotion conducted in Abeokuta, Ogun State, awarded loyal customers with items worth over N10 million as part of efforts to boost savings culture in Nigeria.

Akintunde Ogunsan, the bank’s Managing Director, said the 30th Anniversary Transact and Win Promotion was created to thank customers who have patronised the bank over the years, the majority of whom have become ‘Families’ as a result of the bank’s role in assisting their businesses and personal goals.

Manufacturers, craftsmen, mechanics, technicians, farmers, petty traders, distributors, media and entertainment operators, as well as micro and small business owners in technology, transportation, and logistics, according to Ogunsan, were among the clients who had their wishes realized.

Mrs Olaselewa Bakare, the Gbegbaje of Egbaland, Alhaji Olalekan Balogun, the Metro Chairman, Acomoran, and Mrs Adenike Adeniyi, the Ogun State Lead for the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, attended.

He stated that the bank was more than pleased by the promise of assisting its clients in realizing their aspirations, and that the board was more motivated by the unstoppable desire to empower more Nigerians and enable them to progress and realize their goals.

Pressing irons, cellphones, fans, blenders, microwaves, motorcycles, and power generator sets, among other things, were among the prizes given away in the raffle draws, according to him. The big prize, a saloon automobile, is set to be awarded in April 2023 at the final draw.

To be eligible for the Transact & Win promotion, new customers must open an Astra Polaris Savings, Deposit, or Current account with a minimum of N1,000 at any of the bank branches or on the AstraKash and AstraPay APPs stores, and maintain a minimum monthly balance of N30,000.00. On Friday, July 1, 2022, the next draw will take place.