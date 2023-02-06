A community inclusion effort has been launched by Hope PSBank, a Unified Payment Services Limited subsidiary, to include more individuals in the financial system.

The program is intended to promote a cashless economy and ensure that Nigerians, particularly the unbanked, conduct transactions through electronic channels across the nation, according to Ogechi Altraide, the bank’s managing director, who spoke during a press conference to announce the initiative.

She revealed that thanks to the program, Nigerians will be able to use Hope Wallet from their phones. The wallet owners could add money to the wallet at any agency-banking location in various cities around the nation.

She added that all transactions could be carried out using their phone numbers and that the bank had promised to give everyone a N500 cash incentive for opening the wallet.

“Hope PSBank is giving N500 to everyone that opens the Hope Wallet. The phone number is the wallet, account number, and ATM card. The phone number can be used to transfer money, make payments and withdrawals at PoS, ATM and Web”, she said.

Cletus Igah, group head of corporate services at Hope PSBank, added in his remarks that the initiative aims to serve all Nigerians by guaranteeing that they may conduct any transaction using their digital wallet without any difficulties.

Igah claims that the business is still dedicated to helping Nigerians, regardless of socioeconomic class, use digital financial services for inclusion.

Especially in rural regions, he claimed, people and businesses can now access useful and reasonably priced financial products and services that suit their needs for transactions, payments, and savings that are responsibly and sustainably supplied.

He pleaded with all Nigerians to let their friends and family know about the program and the simple account opening procedure so they may benefit from it. In order to register a Hope Wallet account and receive a N500 welcome bonus, he advised Nigerians to dial *569*9#. They should also remember that your phone number doubles as your account number while making deposits at any agency location countrywide.