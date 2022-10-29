The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has given more insights into why he resigned from the party and partisan politics.

Metuh said he decided to quit the PDP and partisan politics to enable him to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by TNC.

Recall that Metuh had on Tuesday, announced his decision to quit partisan politics after returning from a medical trip abroad.

“During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realization that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria.

“The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to Democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan,” his letter of resignation addressed to the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia reads in part.

During that interview, the former spokesman of the PDP maintained that he would better serve Nigeria from a non-partisan angle.

“I don’t think we are here to talk about the PDP. We are here to talk about what I am doing right now,” he said.

“I believe that right now, is not about what I want. It’s not about what I desire, it’s not about ambition, it’s not about what I can get, is about what can I contribute to the nation. What can I bring to the table I believe that this country will be better served if I participate in a non-partisan role in bringing up issues that can deepen democracy and help in the sustenance of good governance? I believe I have a lot to bring to the table in terms of promoting accountability and transparency, in terms of bringing things that will help with the peace of this country.

“I happen to have been a spokesperson for a ruling party and a spokesperson for an opposition party, at a very critical stage. I have a lot and besides, I joined politics for the good of the people. I didn’t join politics to get a position, I didn’t join politics to talk about what I will get after an election or where I will be. I joined politics to help promote good governance and to help deepen the tenets of the party and I worked with leaders who were engaged in the ideals of the party then. So I believe that right now, I am more focused on handling things that will help deepen that.

“Okay, let me break it down. After the loss of the election in 2015, there were a lot of things that I participated in, that I was doing, there were a lot of statements, there were a lot of issues that I brought to the front burner, but then they were dismissed by the government of the day, as being a partisan position. If I had been nonpartisan as I brought up this issue, I think this country would have been better served, this country would have been better. A lot of the mistakes maybe could be avoided.

“What about separation of powers, where are we in this country when you talk about the executive and the legislature in states?

“What about the issues of the ministers? What about the ordinary man? What about the corporations, what about the institutions we have that are different from governments? what they are doing, how they are affecting? The consumer right in this country. So I want to participate as a citizen as someone who is not partisan.”

Metuh said he was unhappy about the democratic process in the country and encouraged all presidential candidates to undertake issue-based campaigns.

When asked about the crisis rocking the PDP, he insisted the leadership of the opposition party knew what to do to salvage the situation.

He said: “I believe time now is about what I can contribute to the nation. The country will be better served if I partake as a non-partisan member in its development process. There are lots of issues with democracy such as separation of power, consumer rights, and others.

“I am not comfortable with the ways people have issue-based campaigns and began to talk about individuals. I’ll advise presidential candidates to concentrate on real issues and deepen democracy. The time for divisions or differences has gone. This is time to advance the country.”