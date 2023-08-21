Meta Set to Launch Web Version of Threads

In a move that aims to fill a critical gap in its service, Meta is gearing up to introduce the web version of Threads, its competing platform against X, which was previously known as Twitter. The Wall Street Journal reports that the web version is expected to be unveiled early this week.

The absence of a web-based interface has been a notable limitation for Threads, the short-form posting service offered by Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently acknowledged this shortcoming and confirmed the company’s intention to incorporate the feature, alongside an improved search function that extends beyond the current username-only search capability. This announcement was made earlier this month, with Zuckerberg noting that the enhancements would be ready for deployment in the coming weeks.

However, The Wall Street Journal’s sources indicate that the precise launch details for these new features remain subject to change. Threads’ launch strategy might be altered before the official rollout.

Adam Mosseri, who is associated with Threads, revealed that an internal testing phase for an early version of the web interface had been conducted over the past few weeks. He mentioned that the version still requires refinement before it can be released to a wider audience.

Although Threads initially entered the scene as a basic Twitter clone just over a month and a half ago, it swiftly gained traction, surpassing the 100 million user milestone. The platform’s user base quickly filled with celebrities and brands. Nevertheless, the absence of key functionalities has been apparent. Meta has been gradually introducing improvements to address these gaps. Recent additions include a follow feed and the capability to verify a link using a Mastodon profile. This move hints at Meta’s potential interest in integrating with the decentralized social network protocol, Activity Pub.

Despite the challenges, Threads’ expansion demonstrates Meta’s commitment to offering a comprehensive and competitive social media experience that can rival X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.