Messi is leaving Barcelona. Fans kick

178 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 6, 2021
It definitely would have happened, whether by transfer or retirement, but few or no Barcelona fan wanted to see the day. But the day has come, when Messi, the greatest player of the club, will be leaving, more so as a free agent.
A statement from the club reads:
“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration.
As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.
FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”
The news has continued to cause waves of discussion among football lovers worldwide, dwarfing other stories such as major transfers in the European leagues. There are even reports of fans gathering at the club to demand explanations from the club leadership as to why its star man is leaving, especially in the circumstances that surround it. They believe they are not being told the whole truth about Messi’s exit.
Manchester City and Paris Saint German, who have been active in the transfer market this season, are already being tipped to snatch up the 6 time world player of the year.
