Mercy Chinwo charges N10m to perform in Church – Rev. Fr. Oluoma

Osniff Daniel June 8, 2023 0
Mercy Chinwo charges N10m

Mercy Chinwo charges N10m to perform in Church – Rev. Fr. Oluoma

A Catholic priest in the Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma has revealed that it cost the church N10m now to invite popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo for a performance.

While speaking in a video that went viral on the social media, the Father slammed the gospel singer for charging such an exuberant amount to perform in the house of God.

“We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo to come here and sing, how much will I pay her? How much does a gospel artiste of Mercy Chinwo’s status charge to come to an event or in a Church, it has reached N10m now.

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

“This is the tragedy that we have turned Christianity into, that an artiste will come to a church and lead in ten minutes praise and worship for N10m, N5m. So if that particular artiste doesn’t sing Jesus you love me too much, that means God didn’t love you too much?

“And some people were asking should they be paid? Why didn’t you pay them? If you must bring them you must pay them because what you are bringing them for is entertainment. We have turned worship into entertainment.

“We have copied the world. In those days, those who composed songs we are still using for worship today [were not really known by people]” he said.

 

More

Osniff Daniel

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

my mother was after my life

‘Men of God’ told me my mother was after my life — Cha Cha Eke

Osniff Daniel June 8, 2023 0
I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

Osniff Daniel June 7, 2023 0

Abuja Fashion Week 2023: Where Style Meets Elegance

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
Soot in Rivers State

10 Years After, Soot Still Occupies The Air Of Rivers State

Odimegwu Onwumere June 7, 2023 0
Rachael Attard

The Amazing Power of Walking: Rachael Attard´s Story

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies Of All Time

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mercy Chinwo charges N10m

Mercy Chinwo charges N10m to perform in Church – Rev. Fr. Oluoma

Osniff Daniel June 8, 2023 0
Tinubu woos Senator Elects

Again, President Bola Tinubu woos Senator Elects for Godswill Akpabio 

Adekunle Taofeek June 8, 2023 0
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi confirms his decision to join Inter Miami

Oladimeji Adeoye June 8, 2023 0
West Ham beat Fiorentina

West Ham beat Fiorentina to win first trophy after 43 years

Oladimeji Adeoye June 8, 2023 0
my mother was after my life

‘Men of God’ told me my mother was after my life — Cha Cha Eke

Osniff Daniel June 8, 2023 0