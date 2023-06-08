Mercy Chinwo charges N10m to perform in Church – Rev. Fr. Oluoma

A Catholic priest in the Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma has revealed that it cost the church N10m now to invite popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo for a performance.

While speaking in a video that went viral on the social media, the Father slammed the gospel singer for charging such an exuberant amount to perform in the house of God.

“We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo to come here and sing, how much will I pay her? How much does a gospel artiste of Mercy Chinwo’s status charge to come to an event or in a Church, it has reached N10m now.

“This is the tragedy that we have turned Christianity into, that an artiste will come to a church and lead in ten minutes praise and worship for N10m, N5m. So if that particular artiste doesn’t sing Jesus you love me too much, that means God didn’t love you too much?

“And some people were asking should they be paid? Why didn’t you pay them? If you must bring them you must pay them because what you are bringing them for is entertainment. We have turned worship into entertainment.

“We have copied the world. In those days, those who composed songs we are still using for worship today [were not really known by people]” he said.

