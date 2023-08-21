Mental Health in Nigeria

“Eight out of every 10 Nigerians with mental health problems are not getting any treatment,” says Associate Professor of Psychiatry, College of Medicine University of Ibadan, Dr. Jibril Abdulmalik.

At the 3rd Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, EKO 2023, Abdulmalik confirmed that mental health problems in Nigeria have increased over time. In children and young people, there are increasing rates of drug abuse, suicide, and suicidal behavior, while dementia is associated with the elderly.

He noted that shame and stigma were causing people to suffer in silence without getting the care they needed.

In Nigeria, many people believe that mental illness is a spiritual problem and not a medical problem. With only about three percent of the government’s budget on health going to mental health and just eight specialist neuropsychiatric hospitals in Nigeria, the country has less than 300 psychiatrists, that is, we have one psychiatrist for 1 million population. This data proves that Nigeria is lacking in the mental health sector.

Mental health involves the physical and emotional well-being of every individual in society. It impacts people’s productivity in the workplace and students’ performance in schools, making it a matter of concern.

A mentally healthy population is likely to contribute positively to society because when people have good mental health, they are more fit to engage in their communities, pursue their goals, education, and employment, and contribute to the well-being of the nation.