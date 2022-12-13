By Francis Francis

The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), has challenged men to take the front position in the current war against gender-based violence through active participation in the sensitisation and awareness campaign against the social menace in the State.

The Director, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Mrs. Olubunmi Adesomoju gave the charge during the sensitisation and enlightenment campaign organised by the Office to mark the 2022 United Nations 16 days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women & Girls, tagged “Orange the World”, with the theme: ”Unite! Say No To Gender-Based Violence ”.

Speaking at the event held at the Chapel of Christ the Light and later at Nasrul-Lahi-il-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Alausa over the weekend, Adesomoju said many men are culpable of physical, emotional and psychological violence against women, stressing that the theme for this year is apt as all hands must be on deck to eliminate gender-based violence in the State.

According to her, men should take the bull by the horn and lead the fight against this scourge that is capable of undermining our socioeconomic growth and development, warning that failure to nip it in the bud might deny our nation the opportunity to occupy a rightful place in the comity of nations.

Adesomoju further encouraged clerics to also join in the crusade as they wield a lot of influence in society, just as she equally advised the populace to say no to any form of gender-based violence and urged victims to approach the nearest office of the OPD in their area for free and quality legal services in order to bring perpetrators to justice.

As part of the activities marking this year’s event, the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender had earlier held a sensitisation campaign for the students of Zumuratul Islamiyya Senior High School, Yaba on Lagos State Child’s Rights Law and how children can access OPD free legal services to safeguard their rights in the State.