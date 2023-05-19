Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

Hip hop singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known know as 2Face or 2 Baba, said men are programmed to cheat on their partners during a season 2 of a reality TV show, ‘Young, Famous and African’, which premiered on Friday.

“Men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to h*ll. Maybe he is somewhere, his d**k would just decide to do something else.

“He will f*k, but he won’t even give a f*k about that person. He just wants to sort out that sh*t.“

His wife, Annie Idibia, who was also a model on the show, asked her husband if what he said was on a general basis or based on what he believed in.

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

