Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Hip hop singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known know as 2Face or 2 Baba, said men are programmed to cheat on their partners during a season 2 of a reality TV show, ‘Young, Famous and African’, which premiered on Friday.

“Men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to h*ll. Maybe he is somewhere, his d**k would just decide to do something else.

“He will f*k, but he won’t even give a f*k about that person. He just wants to sort out that sh*t.“

His wife, Annie Idibia, who was also a model on the show, asked her husband if what he said was on a general basis or based on what he believed in.

