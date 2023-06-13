Men are not supposed to be with one woman — Speed Darlington

US-based Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has created a wave of opinions by telling men to have multiple female partners.

In a podcast interview on ‘The Honest Bunch Podcast’ the rapper said there is a massive temptation to settle for just a woman

“We (men) are not supposed to be with one woman. There is so much temptation in cheating with one. The temptation is great. We dey force ourselves with this race of one woman.

Furthermore, the rapper said, Africans lack the grace of one woman, and hoped his lover will be open to a polygamous setting.

“Africa sef normally, black race, we lack the grace of one woman. I am hoping she (lover) will be open to polygamy. That way there is no cheating. I am not outside embarrassing you.”

