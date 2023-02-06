“I do not have silver and gold, but what I do have I give to you: In the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, walk!” – Acts 3:6 NASB

A recent analysis revealed that more than 175,000 new brands were introduced in the US alone in a period of a few years. Of these, only a small number survived. And even fewer thrived. What made the difference? Why did some succeed while most failed?

Intrigued by these questions, researchers studied thousands of brands. The most important factor in long-term success was “meeting unmet needs.” This meant providing products and services that people needed, solving problems, and improving lives.

This principle applies to our Christian lives as well. What does it take for us to impact the world? We need to stand out when there are so many competing beliefs. Many don’t recognize the need for the Gospel and doubt the Christian faith. Many don’t believe its promises and that it can change lives.

Meeting needs was one reason for the explosive growth of the Gospel. We see this in action when Peter and John confronted a man who had been lame his whole life. His need? To walk. Peter demonstrated that God’s power could meet his need.

Remember, people all around you have problems—big and small, financial and emotional, relational and personal. Ask God to help you demonstrate that He is the answer to every problem. He can provide everything they need. He can give them meaning and purpose. He can meet physical and emotional needs and bless relationships.

*Reflection Question:*

What is your biggest area of need right now?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these needs to You: _______. Thank You for meeting every need! Use me to impact others. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 3