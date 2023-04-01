Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, yesterday, arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects are Jeffrey Osagbemwonrue, David Ogheneyewuwe Ighere, Harry Aputu Donald, Desmond Taiwo, Blessing Samson, Oshiobugie Pascal, John Ohien and Roland Junior Osagie

According to the commission, they were arrested following actionable intelligence.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones and Mercedes Benz GLK350 and CLA 250 cars

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charge to court soon, the commission said.