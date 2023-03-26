President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the passing on Sunday of Lt. General Oladipo Diya, who served as Chief of General Staff from 1993 to 1997 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.

The President payed tribute to General Diya’s bold and courageous career in the Nigeria military and dedicated service to the country as General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Commandant, National War College (1991–1993), Chief of Defence Staff and Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

The President recalls that Diya was known for his brilliance, exceptional organizational skills and discipline, and he displayed these virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer.

The President salutes the former Chief of General Staff for his love, belief and loyalty to the country he cherished so much and fought gallantly on the frontlines to defend her unity.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extends heartfelt condolences to Diya’s family, friends and colleagues.

President Buhari prayed that General Diya’s soul finds rest with his Creator, and may his contributions to the nation never be forgotten.