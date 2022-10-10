Nigerian political activist and the Head Of Mission (NIG) Leadership and accountability initiative, Henry Shield has again offered alarming prayers for supporters of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shield prayed that those campaigning for Tinubu yet applying for a travel visa to leave the country be denied the visa.

“Anyone campaigning for Tinubu yet applying for a travel visa to leave the country, may you be denied that visa in Jesus name,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

Anyone campaigning for Tinubu yet applying for travel visa to leave the country, may you be denied that visa in Jesus name. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) October 10, 2022

Shield has been a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu.

TNC recalls that sometime in September, the political activist heaped curses on those supporting the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos governor.

The political activist, in a strongly worded tweet on his official handle, said may the lives of those that will be paid to market the APC candidate for president be “horrible, terrible and lonely.”

“All of you that’ll be engaged and paid by Tinubu to market him for President, may your lives be horrible, terrible, and lonely. May you never see the good Nigeria we are fighting for. Bring your nonsense, we are waiting,” his tweet had read.

In an earlier tweet, he told the former Lagos state governor that he will never be president.

“Dear Tinubu, you will NEVER be President of Nigeria.”