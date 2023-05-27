May 27, Child Rights, Social Media and Child Development

Every May 27, the global community celebrates one of its ‘annual rituals’ tagged ‘’the Children Day’, aimed at promoting mutual exchange and understanding among children and secondly to initiate action to promote the ideals of the UN Charter and the welfare of the world’s children.

Historically, the event has been celebrated since 1950; it is celebrated on June 1 in most Communist and post-Communist countries. World Children’s Day is celebrated on the 20th November to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on 20 November 1959. In some countries, it is Children’s Week and not Children’s Day.

While it defines a child as any person under the age of 18, the United Nations Children’s Fund,( UNICEF ), an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, in one of its Convention on the Rights of the Child, outlined specific rights for children including the right to: survival, a name, family life, private life, dignity, recreation, cultural activities, health services, and education.

To further explain this provisions, the world governing body added that all children have all these rights, no matter who they are, where they live, what language they speak, what their religion is, what they think, what they look like, if they are boy or girl, if they have a disability, if they are rich or poor, and no matter who their parents or families are or what their parents or families believe or do. No child should be treated unfairly for any reason.

UNICEF insisted that when adults make decisions, they should think about how their decisions will affect children. All adults should do what is best for children. Governments should make sure children are protected and looked after by their parents or by other people when this is needed. Governments, the Covenant added, must do all they can to make sure that every child in their countries can enjoy all the rights.

Even as it argued that government of every nation should let families and communities guide their children so that, as they grow up, they learn to use their rights in the best way, UNiCEF submitted that every child has the right to be alive and Governments must therefore make sure that children survive and develop in the best possible way.

For me, UNICEF’s position is well understood and appreciated particularly when one remembers that children are not only innocent but the most treasured possessions on earth that are loved by one and all and as grown-ups, we have the job of nurturing our kids to be strong and independent. And as parents and caregivers, we are doing the most important job here. We all have a role to play in treasuring our children. No one needs to do the big job of being a parent by themselves. Friends and family is the best people to lend a helping hand.