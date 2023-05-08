An airline operator, Max Air, has confirmed that an unfortunate air incident occurred with one of its aircrafts but said all passengers on board the aircraft are safe.

The incident had occurred on Sunday after the aircraft left Yola enroute to Abuja.

There was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed along the runway of the airport.

Sources at the airport who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak on the matter, said the incident had grounded many flights coming in and out of Abuja.

But in a statement while confirming the incident, the airline said “On May 7th, 2023, a Max Air flight with 143 passengers and 01 infant on board, departing from Yola at around 14:05, was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00.

“However, the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound.

“The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time.

“They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

“The aircraft tires are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights.

“The airline would like to extend its appreciation to the airport authorities, emergency services, and all relevant agencies who responded promptly and professionally to ensure the safety of all

passengers and crew.”