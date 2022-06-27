Material Desires

‘One of those listening was a woman named Lydia, a dealer in purple cloth from the city of Thyatira, who was a worshiper of God. The Lord opened her heart to respond to Paul’s message.’ Acts 16:14 (NIV).

Lydia was a successful businesswoman who sold purple cloth, a rare commodity that was only purchased by the wealthy. She was one of Paul’s first converts to Christianity in Europe. Imagine what it took for a woman to succeed in business in such a male-dominated society.

She was so successful she owned her own home. And this generous businesswoman’s home was large enough to become the meeting place for the first church in the history of Europe. All in all, quite impressive!

Now, if our desire for money chokes out our generosity, or causes us to live in debt, or creates constant dissatisfaction, it may be time to re-evaluate what we are doing. Because making money, creating good products, and keeping people employed are meant to be God-glorifying things. We ought to always remember that Deuteronomy 8:18 says, ‘It is God who gives you the ability to produce wealth.’ Without His help we can do nothing and are nothing in ourselves.

Consider why one person enjoys tinkering with engines or working with their hands, or another creating fine works of art. It’s because we were each made in the image of a creative God who engineered this unbelievable cosmic machine called ‘the body’ with forces and energy so transcendentally mind-boggling that people devote their entire scientific careers to understanding even a tiny bit of it.

Prayer:

‘Father, I commit my work and material possessions to you. May all that I do and own be used to bless others and glorify you. Keep my heart free from selfish ambition and selfish desires. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Whether we are mechanically or scientifically oriented, it’s spiritual – and it counts! Psalm 35:27 tells us that the Lord has pleasure in the prosperity of His servant, and when our desire for material success is to glorify God and bless others, as Lydia’s was, then He will help us to succeed.

Be Greatly Blessed!