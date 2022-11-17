In a shocking declaration, a Nigerian man on Twitter, who goes simply by the name, Akphrat has argued that masturbation reduces the cost of fornication.

Masturbation is the sexual stimulation of one’s genitals for sexual arousal or other sexual pleasure, usually to the point of orgasm. The stimulation may involve hands, fingers, everyday objects, sex toys such as vibrators, or combinations of these.

Akphrat stated this while reacting to a post made by a social media influencer, Ngwana Mopedi.

In the post by Mopedi, she said once one starts masturbating, there is no coming back, which simply means, there is no stopping.

She wrote, “Once you start masturbating there’s no coming back ”

Once you start masturbating there’s no cuming back 😭 — Thlologelo  (@NgwanaMopedi1) November 15, 2022

Taking to the comment section of Mopedi’s tweet, Akphrat in a short reply said masturbating reduces the cost of fornication as he does not bother to have a girlfriend.

According to him, once he gets horny he watches porn and then masturbates and that helps him to save money for himself.

He wrote, “But it reduces the cost of fornication.. don’t even bother having any Girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I’m horny, turn on my xxx video, and Booooom. I’m ok. Will keep my money to myself.”