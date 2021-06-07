Mastermind of Police Formations’ Attacks, Four Others Gunned Down as Security Forces Repel Attack on Imo Police Command

351 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 7, 2021
Awka – The Police in Imo State on Sunday, said a joint security team has killed one Joseph Uka Nnachi alias King of Dragons, alleged to have masterminded the various attacks on Police formations and killings of police operatives in the state.
King of Dragons was allegedly killed when he led a gang of gunmen to attack the Police headquarters in Owerri, Imo State capital.
According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, Bala Elkana, four others were also killed in the gun duel that ensued between the security forces and the gunmen, while one other suspect was captured alive.
“On 6th June, 2021 at about 0615 hours when Imolites were preparing to go to Church, hoodlums planned to turn the beautiful Sunday into a black Sunday with an attempt to attack Owerri the State Capital.
“The attempt was vehemently repelled by the gallant forces of the Army, Police Special Forces and other supporting security agencies.
“The attackers who came in a white hummer bus, wanted to access the Command Headquarters through Works Layout around Alvan Nursery and Primary School Owerri but had a bloody fight with the security forces.
“They were first intercepted by the Military at the outer perimeter cordon provided for the Police.
“Five hoodlums were killed in action (KIA)including Joseph Uka Nnachi alias King of Dragons.
“One suspect, Stanley Osinachi ‘m’ 30 years old of Achi/Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State was arrested and presently aiding investigation,” he revealed.
Elkana further revealed that the captured suspect confirmed that Dragon was the leader of the gang in Imo State, reporting to their supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu and that they belong to the IPOB and ESN.
He disclosed that ammunition recovered from the gunmen include four AK 47 Rifles with 2000 rounds of live ammunition and large number of explosives.
“The rifles breach numbers were crossed checked and found to be the same Police rifles that were stolen by the hoodlums from our Police station at Omuma on 31st May, 2021 which claimed the lives of four Policemen.
“Other exhibits recovered included Assault (AR) Rifle Breach N0: 03018058, Assault (AR) Rifle Breach N0: 070007055, Assualt (AR) Rifle Breach N0: 5801297, six locally fabricated explosive devices, Police beret cap, 7 AK47 Magazines fully loaded, 1 military cap, 1 military cardigan, 1 Silver Coloured Mini Bus with Reg N0: WAM-8673 B ABD and I hummer bus with Reg N0: KED-382-X laden with explosive devices,” he said.
The Imo PPRO explained that the same gang together with their members that were killed in previous operations, were responsible for series of attacks in different parts of the state.
According to him, they were the same people in a viral video that blocked the flyover at Orji and killed three unarmed civilians, including a woman they brought out of their vehicle blindfolded.
“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has commended the gallant effort of the security forces who stood firm and put their lives on the line in this accomplishment and restore sanity to Imo State. The CP used the opportunity to condole with families of Policemen that lost their lives in the hands of these terror gangs over the last few weeks and those that sustained various degrees of injuries. They are the real heroes.
“The Commissioner of Police is calling on all those in possession of weapons stolen from Security Agencies to return them to the nearest Police Station or Military Installation not later than 12th June 2021, to prevent the long arms of the law catching up with them,” the PPRO emphasized.
