Awka

Economic and social activities were on Saturday crippled temporarily in Awka and its environs, as supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate organized a two million-man march.

The crowd of men, women and youths from different parts of the state under the aegis of Peter Obi support Group, had converged on Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, from where they marched through the capital city, singing solidarity songs for Obi and dancing as they moved on.

TNC Correspondent observed that members and supporters of political parties other than Obi’s Labour Party and about sixty support groups participated in the march.

Some residents who were not part of the crowd at the inception, also joined the Obi’s supporters who were chanting “Obi is the next Nigeria president.

Addressing journalists shortly after the rally, the Anambra State Coordinator, Coalition for Peter Obi Supporters, Comrade Chidi Nzekwe, said the rally was just to arouse the consciousness of the people about the LP presidential candidate and other candidates contesting under LP in the state.

He said the rally was peaceful in Anambra state.

He advised those who have not gotten their voter cards to do so to enable them elect Mr. Obi in the 2023 election.

He also use the medium to condemn what happened to their colleagues in Ebonyi State, noting that the attack would not dampen the chances of Peter Obi, becoming the next President of Nigeria.

In their separate speech, the Anambra State Coordinator for Senator Victor Umeh Solidarity Network, Comrade Francis Ekpone and the Anambra State Coordinator, Like Minds for Peter Obi, Engr Dr. Kingsley Chidi Nnakwo, noted that they were supporting Peter Obi, because of his competency and the love he has for the country.

They added that over 60 support groups participated in the march.