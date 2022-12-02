In continuation of his open demonstration of transparency and credibility, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will present appointment letters to the five thousand (5000) teachers recruited in the recently concluded exercise in Anambra State.

Today, Friday, December 2, 2022, the International Convention Center, Awka, venue for the historic event, will be a beehive of activities as from 10:00 am when the teachers and guests are expected to be seated.

This is another testament to the transparency being demonstrated by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration in all sectors in Anambra State

The occasion will officially witness the Governor personally welcoming and handing out appointment letters to the successful teachers.

Educationists have variously within and across the nation commended Governor Soludo for superintending one of the most transparent and credible Teachers’ Recruitment exercises ever witnessed in the country in recent times.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh was also on ground in all the stages, to carry out the Governor’s mandate of making the exercise transparent and credible

The event will be beamed live by Channels Television and other local stations within the State