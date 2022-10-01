Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested ninety five(95) suspected internet fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.

In a statement yesterday, the EFCC said they were arrested on Thursday in a sting operation, at Adesa Ughonton and Jedda axis of Warri, Delta State for suspected fraudulent internet-related activities.

The suspects are: Idama Fejiro, Peace Wisdom Ede, Akpoyibo Daniel Akpevwe, Adam Yakubu Ayo, Sultan Akayinode Damilare, Ibrahim Sani, Karo Matthew Joseph, Idowu Abdul Malik, Bright Omokiniovo Chovwe, Thankgod Idama Kobiro, Okito Rukevwe Kelvin, Timothy Lucky, Akpojotor Godstime, Omagbemi Jeffery, Marvis Lucky, Agbodobiri Sunny, Segun Bakare, Umukoro Christopher, Abomodje Success Erorome, Irivwieri Scholar, Arisi Oghenero, Akoibe Ovie, Oriareghan Godsent, Onoja Victory, Emmanuel Anuko, Charles Blessing, Ogodo Mamuzo, Precious Tobukuma, Ogbeke Forgive and Wisdom Williams.

Others are :Omoru Scott, Omoru Daniel, Benson Michael, Fejiro Oke, Isreal Paul Afuoh, Stanley Pius Layefa, Jeffery Adapamor, Francis Anthony, Kenneth Douwere, Kester Godwin, Japhet Nwaobi, Innocent Ohwofaso, Barry Akpofure, Omosebi Ezekiel Timi, Richard Ikpomnwosa, Oremegue Success, Kennedy Akhabue, Obematen Michael Promise, Esivweneta Tejiri, Onorume Harvest, Emmanuel Akpene, Emmanuel Vouwero, Okudu Goddluck, Victor Godwin, Umukoro Paul, Boateng Sunday, Money Freedom, Sylvester Kingley, Esivweneta Frank, Bonny Oghenerume, Osanwoli Ojoeguari, Glory Ukpebitere, Tonfawey Fidelis Ebimene and Rex Mamus Brume.

The rest are: Osemudiamen Victor, Prince Ali Oghenero, Fedrick Ashebimoma, Iwhighuavwe Avewerosuo Joshua, Iwhighuavwe Friday, Stephen Victor, Asulewon Benjamin, Balogun Destiny, Uko Peter Adoga, Idris Ibrahim, Ikenna Igboke, Egugbo Andrew, Igbekele Victor Iseoluwa, Joshua Akinkuade, Amos Osega, Otilu Ifeanyi, Samuel Amiegbe, Kelvin Etonwei Doubrapade, Puri Precious, Awolu Ibrahim, Andrew Idigo Chukwudi, Efemena Philip Okoloko, Oyakhire Prosper, Bright Ighorolumuwe, Mienka Ogugu, Aghorunse Sola Prosper, Momah Shedrach, Dickson Itule, Omoduvie Augustine, Chioma Josphine Onumonu and Blessing Ojamami.

Items recovered from them are: phones of different brands, laptops, and fifteen vehicles (15) of different brands.