Mason Mount was the big reason I joined Chelsea – Benjamin Chilwell

Oladimeji Adeoye July 5, 2023 0

Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell in a passionate farewell message to his teammate who left Chelsea to join rival side Manchester, has asserted he joined Chelsea because of Mason Mount.

As reported earlier, Manchester United unveiled the signing of the 24 year old on a long-term contract.

Ben Chilwell on his Facebook page said:

“A sad day for us all at Chelsea, this guy was a big reason I wanted to join the club and I’m so glad I did. We have had the best memories together and I’m so glad we got to share the pitch together. I wish you the best of luck in your next chapter. Love you brother “💙

