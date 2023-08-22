Mason Greenwood reacts to Manchester United statement on him

Mason Greenwood through his official page has reacted to the official statement released by Manchester United concerning him.

In his post, Mason stated that he dropped all allegations against him in February, and he has learned from his mistakes, accepting that he made errors in his relationship.

“I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

My upbringing taught me that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong. I did not perform the actions I was accused of, and in February, the authorities acquitted me of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

I am learning to comprehend my responsibilities in order to set a positive example as a professional footballer, and I’m concentrating on the significant responsibility of being a father, along with being a supportive partner.

Today’s decision stems from a collaborative process involving Manchester United, my family, and me. The best decision for us all is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. A part of me will always remain United.

I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”