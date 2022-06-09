Thursday, June 9, 2022
Marwa seeks drug test for youth corps members

Merit Ugolo

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has asked that youth corps members undergo drug test as they report for their mandatory one year national service at the various orientation camps across the country as part of drug demand reduction efforts of the anti-narcotic agency.

Marwa made the call when he hosted the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah who led his management team on a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NDLEA chief painted a picture of Nigeria’s drug problem with facts and figures from the 2018 national drug survey while calling for collective efforts to change the narrative.

According to him, “There is the need for drug test for our youth corps members as they report at the orientation camps. Once they know there’ll be drug test at the camps, they will abstain from it. The whole essence is to ensure help gets to those who test positive early.

“This is part of our War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, initiative.

“Nigeria has a drug issue. We are determined to ensure this is changed but we can’t do it alone, we need organisations like NYSC to reduce and control demand for drugs. Nigeria has insufficient rehabilitation and counselling centres.

“We need counselling centres in the primary health care centres at the grassroots, where we don’t have enough manpower to cover and this is where the young men and women of NYSC come in.

“We can train them in their numbers to serve as counsellors at the grassroots level because majority of drug users only need counselling.”

Speaking earlier, Brig. Gen. Fadah said he came on the visit to appreciate NDLEA for past support to the scheme and also ask for further collaboration as NYSC prepares to open the gates of orientation camps across the country.

