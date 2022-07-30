Arsenal has announced officially that Martin Odegaard will captain the club. The 23-year-old joined Arsenal from Los Blancos previously as a loan player before sealing a permanent move in 2021. Arsenal was captained by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang before he joined Barcelona on mutual consent. In the second half of the season, Alexander Lacazette and Martin Odegaard wore the band for the remainder of the season. Norway National team captain Odegaard has been officially handed the leadership role, Arsenal confirmed.

Arsenal FC on their website affirmed his new role and disclosed that other appointments will follow up after their game against Sevilla.

“We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain.”

“The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times, scoring nine goals.”

“Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for.”

“We wish Martin every success as our captain.

We will have more on the appointment here after today’s match.” Arsenal