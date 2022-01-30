Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged single men to go for beautiful women when looking for a life partner.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said having a beautiful woman as a wife is very important because a man’s children are likely going to look like the wife – so if she’s not beautiful, it could be a case of ‘whose image is this’!

He wrote:

Dear single men,

Your children will look like her. Your children will also behave like her. That is the reason why you should examine her beauty and her character. One without the other is like bread without butter.

Think of your children’s future before proposing. Whether you like it or not, we live in a material world where good looks are a major asset.

So, even if she knows how to pray and she is HOD department of fasting, still consider her looks for your children’s sake! Remember, Scripture says Sarah was VERY beautiful!-Genesis 12:11. E get why!