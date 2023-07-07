Path The News Chronicle » Featured » Married woman catches husband in bed with another lady, seeks advice on how to deal with the ‘he-goat’

Married woman catches husband in bed with another lady, seeks advice on how to deal with the ‘he-goat’

Stanley Ugagbe July 7, 2023 0

A heartbroken Nigerian woman has taken to the public to narrate how she caught her husband in their matrimonial bed with another woman.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer, Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said she returned from work to meet her husband oiling the lady on their bed.

Unable to handle the situation, she is now seeking the counsel of her online in-laws on how to deal with her husband.

She wrote:

Good afternoon Ma’am.

Please post for me and hide my ID.

I need advice mummy.

My heart is bleeding right now ma. I just came back from work right now and saw another woman in my home. Immediately, i opened the front door my he- goat of a husband opened the back door for the lady and i quietly look at her and she was wearing her clothes on the step😭😭😭😭 i shouted and dealt with her in the staircase. And the he goat of a man i married was begging me. I did some videos too and slapped the hell out of him.

Please what do you advice I do with him. 6 yrs of marriage and 4 kids, 2 boys and 2 girls (twins). Cancel my ID please.

