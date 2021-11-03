A few years ago, there were certain issues that were considered sacred and could only be harped on in the closets. Regrettably, the narrative has drastically changed negatively – the moral bankruptcy in the present day society has degenerated to a point where nothing is too raw to discuss in the public.

The concept of married having affairs outside their marriage – what is now popularly called side chic – is gradually becoming a norm and from the look of the skyrocketing rottenness in the society, some of us will not be taken aback if it eventually succeeds as a standard endorsed by law.

It’s befuddling that despite taking marital vows in supposed sacred altars to abide by tenets of marriage especially in the area of faithfulness; a lot of men have chosen to continue to recycle private parts. I keep asking why marry if you don’t want to be committed to your partner? What is the point of vowing to be faithful to your spouse when you know within you that you can’t keep up with one vagina?

Regrettably, quite a number of married men have paid the ultimate price with their lives while dangling their waists in-between the legs of side chics. I recall that a few months ago, social media was awashed with the shameful death of Super TV CEO, Michael Ataga, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his 21-year-old ‘side chic’. Narrating the ugly ordeal, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, while stating that they have been dating for four months, disclosed that she stabbed her sugar daddy in self defence – unfortunately, Ataga is not alive to tell his side of the story. Adaora later made a u-turn and denied killing Ataga.

I remember another comic episode of a Zimbabwean man who died of ‘sexual sweetness and excitement’ while drubbing his waist in-between the side chic’s legs. The police had noted that the sex worker will not be prosecuted because she committed no crime by being “too sweet for the man”. Another similar sad incident could be recalled where a certain ‘Victor’ died in the house of his side chic during a sex romp in Delta state in June. It was gathered that the side chick is the wife to the deceased’s best friend.

These are just a fragment of what the society has become. A few days ago, a friend shared with me that of all the married men he knows personally, there is none that doesn’t have a side chic. As alarming and nauseating as that assertion is, it can be taken with some elements of truth.

Though infidelity is as old as man, why the present generation of married men is making it normal is baffling – little wonder many women have the notion that all men cheat. How did we get to a point where a man will climb the Holy Altar of God to vow to be faithful to his partner and upon coming down from that Altar, he is removing the pants of another woman?

A young man will hustle so hard to become somebody and when he eventually makes some good money, he tells himself ‘what is there to enjoy without women,’ and then opens a collection where he changes women every now and then. Some will argue that you can’t continue to eat one kind of meal all your life, some will quip that cheating is in the DNA of men, some will braggadociously aver that life is once and should be enjoined to the fullest.

Reality is that if you die in-between the legs of a woman who is not your wife, even Satan no go pity you. And then I want to ask philosophers of away matches and side chics, how many wives did God give to Adam – the first man – our model? It is worrying that people no longer care about morals; more disturbing is the fact that a lot of people no longer fear God.

In the words of Reno Omokri, too much wisdom did not kill Solomon, too much money did not kill him but when he had too many women, he was not only finished, he was completely finished. The most unprofitable business with destiny threatening effects any man can embark on is the ministry of women affairs. Even Samson, the world’s most powerful man was brought down in-between a woman’s legs. Why then are you threading this part? Scriptures enjoin you to drink from the cistern of your wife and let her breast intoxicate you.