Marriage is only honourable when the bed is undefiled – Faith Oyedepo

The wife of the President of the living Faith Church Aka Winners Chapel International has disclosed that marriage is only honoured when the bed is undefiled.

On her Twitter account, she said:

“Marriage is only honourable when the bed is undefiled. Premarital sex removes the honour that marriage attracts and affects the value you place on each other. Marital love or sex within the context of marriage is a celebration of the covenant of marriage.”

