Popular comedian Julius Agwu has confirmed that his wife left their union because she was tired.

“My wife said she is not marrying me again; she said she is tired of the marriage.

“That’s why I thank God I am alive. Satan works in mysterious ways, but God works in miraculous ways.”

Agwu also confirmed that he had a brain tumour and this has not been rumour.

“There are no rumours about my health. It is true. I had a brain tumour in 2015. When I travelled to London to do a show, just two days before the show, I was rushed to the hospital.

“I was in a coma for 3 months. I thank God I am alive.”