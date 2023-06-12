Mark Zuckerberg To Launch Twitter-Like App

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has revealed plans to develop a text-based social network that will directly compete with Twitter.

This new platform, similar to Twitter, will enable users to follow the same accounts they already follow on Instagram, another Meta-owned app.

Additionally, there is a possibility that users will be able to migrate their followers from decentralized platforms like Mastodon.

Chris Cox, a spokesperson for Meta, confirmed that the company is actively working on this standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.

The aim is to establish a distinct realm where content creators and prominent individuals can promptly share updates pertaining to their passions and areas of expertise.

The spokesperson expressed the belief that there is a significant opportunity for such a platform.

Meta’s chief product officer announced that coding for the platform is currently in progress.

Although no specific release date has been provided, Meta aims to launch it in the near future, with speculation suggesting that it could be as early as the end of June.

Recently, leaked screenshots of the new platform have surfaced online.

According to reliable sources within the company, these screenshots are genuine.

If accurate, they provide a glimpse into what the app may look like. The layout appears to resemble Twitter, making it familiar to users who are already accustomed to the Twitter interface.

This text-based network, internally referred to as P92, has the potential to become a significant competitor to Twitter, surpassing both BlueSky and Mastodon, and potentially posing a stronger challenge to Elon Musk’s Twitter presence.

