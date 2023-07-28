Mark Zuckerberg Gives Update On Cage Fight With Elon Musk

In a recent response to inquiries about the proposed “cage match” against Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg expressed uncertainty about its realization. The possibility of a highly anticipated showdown between the tech titans remains unclear.

Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at an internal company town hall, revealed that Meta Platforms executives are intensively focused on enhancing retention rates for their new Twitter competitor, Threads. Following its much-publicized launch, the app experienced a significant loss of users, losing more than half of its initial user base in just a few weeks.

While the retention of users on the text-based app was better than initially expected, Zuckerberg acknowledged that it was still not at the desired level. He mentioned that having over 100 million sign-ups would ideally translate to a substantial user base that sticks around, but they are not there yet.

However, Zuckerberg deemed the drop-off in user numbers as normal and anticipates an increase in retention as Meta Platforms introduces more features, including a desktop version and search functionality.

To entice users to return to the app, Meta is exploring the implementation of additional “retention-driving hooks.” One of the proposed strategies involves ensuring that people using the Instagram app can easily access and engage with important Threads content, as mentioned by Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.