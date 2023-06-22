Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk ‘s challenge to a cage match

Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk ‘s challenge to a cage match

Augustina John June 22, 2023 0
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, have both agreed to a cage match challenge. It is going to be a battle of billionaires as the two have agreed to slug it out.

The owner of Twitter had on Wednesday challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a duel after receiving subtle shadiness from a Netizen.

Firstly, Musk made a dig at Mark by implying that he wants to take over everything and, if he could, would also rule the entire planet.

However, One online user responded by warning him not to mess with Mark since he is a skilled Jiu Jitsu fighter.

Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆,” the user wrote.

Also, Elon Musk responded by saying that he’s ready for a cage battle if the Facebook CEO is.

However, Mark responded by accepting the challenge and asking Musk to send him the address.

He replied the comment and added:

“Send Me Location”.

in addition, These are interesting times, the post has garnered a lot of reactions as netizens are waiting for the next line of action from the billionaires.

