Mark Of The Lord

‘“Then the Lord called to the man clothed in linen who had the writing kit at his side and said to him, “Go throughout the city of Jerusalem and put a mark on the foreheads of those who grieve and lament over all the detestable things that are done in it.”’ Ezekiel 9:3-4 (NIV).

Scripture often refers to a mark of identification that sets God’s people apart from others. Here in this passage God told the man with the writing kit to put a mark on those who were faithful to Him.

Their faithfulness was determined by their sensitivity to and sorrow over Israel’s sin. Those with the mark were spared when God’s messengers began to destroy the wicked people. During the Exodus, the Israelites put a mark of blood on their front doorframes to save them from death.

The mark meant the angel of death would pass by their homes and spare them. In the final days, God will mark the forehead of those destined for salvation (Revelation 7:3).

However, this mark placed on our foreheads by God is the exact opposite of the mark of the beast as mentioned in Revelation 13:16-17: ‘He also forced everyone, small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on his right hand or on his forehead, so that no one could buy or sell unless he had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of his name.’

*Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, on that final judgement day of all people, I want to be found bearing your mark with those who have served you faithfully and will enjoy eternity with you. Keep me by the power of your Spirit until that day.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:

These two marks place all people in two distinct categories – those owned by God and those owned by Satan. Whose mark are we bearing? We will each have an identifying mark that means we are either destined for salvation or destruction. Which mark will we receive?

This is the choice each man, woman and child has as we approach that final day, when the mark we bear will separate all people into two very distinct groups as Jesus mentioned in Matthew 25:32-33: ‘All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats.’ He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left.’

Be Greatly Blessed!