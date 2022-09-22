Westham United have announced that former legend Mark Noble will take up the role of Sporting Director of the club by 2 January 2023. Mark Noble, who began his senior career with Westham United in 2004, retired from active football last season. He only played for the Hammers, making 550 caps across his 18 years of loyal service. Although he had two loan spells at Stoke City and Ipswich town, and never at any point did he get a call-up from the English national team.

His West Ham United career is now set to continue in a newly created position which will see Noble work closely supporting manager David Moyes, as well as working with the Board of Directors, providing input, advice, and assistance across all aspects of the football operation. This will include Academy development, player recruitment, and player and staff wellbeing – with a particular focus on ensuring players both progressing through the ranks and new to the Club are nurtured in the West Ham United football philosophy and values.

Based between our three principal sites at London Stadium, Rush Green and Chadwell Heath, the 35-year-old will also play a key role in supporting the continued football development and ensuring strategic alignment across the Club and the West Ham family, including our partners and supporters at home and across the globe.

Noble said: “I’m really happy to be coming back and can’t wait to get started. I’d like to thank the Club for giving me the opportunity – it’s a great honour for me to take up this role at West Ham United.

“I’ve spent the last 24 years as a player here, first in the Academy and then in the first team, and obviously have a deep knowledge and understanding of the Club. Throughout my playing career, the one thing I strived for more than anything was constant improvement, on and off the pitch. That became even more important to me when I was named club captain in 2015, and the last seven years have given me such great experience and preparation for the next stage of my life and career.

“In particular, the last two years, as my playing days began to naturally wind down, gave me a fantastic opportunity to really spend some time educating myself and gaining greater knowledge and understanding of the work that goes on behind the scenes. This Club has made some fantastic strides forward in that period and Illy looking forward to coming back at such an exciting time.

“I see it as a position that I can grow and develop in both personally and professionally. There are always difficult decisions to be made in football, but along with my colleagues at the Club, I will continue to put the best interests of West Ham United first. The last two seasons have been a time of great progress, and I want to help us to continue moving forwards in the right direction. I believe in the ambition shown by the Board and I am excited about helping to build on the success that has been delivered so far.

“I feel that it is a great opportunity for me to make a real contribution and help the Clubseveralr of different ways, and I can promise everyone in the West Ham family that I will give everything I have.”

Mark Noble to become Sporting Director

Manager David Moyes said: “Illy pleased to welcome Mark back and to have the opportunity to work closely with him again. He was a great asset and strength to me as a player and a captain, and I know he will give the Club and myself fantastic support again in this role.

“As Mark has said, it is an opportunity for him to develop and grow in the position and he will have our full support in doing so. There is nobody better qualified when it comes to understanding West Ham United and its ethos, bringing new ideas to take the Club forward in the right direction.

“I know from my dealings with Mark throughout his time as a player – and particularly when we were going through the hugely challenging COVID-19 pandemic – that he possesses all of the necessary skills and attributes, and the right personality and character, to be a huge success in this role.”

Mark will help to provide another strong link between the football operation and the wider club and will continue to be a great asset to West Ham United