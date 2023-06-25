Path The News Chronicle » Opinions » Marital fidelity; my perception

Marital fidelity; my perception

Azubuine Uche Nonso June 25, 2023 0

Marriage is not a natural flow of events.

It’s a ‘discipline’ and ‘price’ flow of events.

The price could be indomie today but car tomorrow. It could be money today but attention tomorrow.

Marriage is a flow against natural behaviour. Having a single partner is a learned trait. It is a trait hanging on discipline.

The only reason people act in a disciplined fashion is because of the penalty or consequence associated with indiscipline.

Discipline is either sustained with psychological fear (For instance, using God factor or conscience) or physical/legal enforcement of the laws or strong determination to succeed.

Just like marital culture, Road Driving culture is a learned behaviour. It is not normal for a human to maintain a lane in a a four lane road.

Everyday, people fall victim of traffic offenses just like people fall victim of marital offenses.

Funny enough, we all understand that humans can fall victim of traffic offenses but not marital offenses.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Swimming against the natural tide brings about friction, stress and fatigue irrespective of the reason to swim.

A driver is trained, examined and certified to drive, yet people still crash their cars.

In marriage, nobody is trained, examined and certified rather people get certified and they learn on the job.

If discipline is an easy feat, many people would achieve so much in various life endeavors; fidelity in marriage is not an exemption.

Quite frankly, it seems like there are only two options to this ;

Marry either who you can forgive or who you can divorce because it is never going to be possible for everybody to be lucky enough to marry people who will have 100% marital discipline.

At the end, discipline solves this whole problem. Discipline is the difference between higher and lower animals.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

President Tinubu and the Emerging Nigerian Ideal

Task before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu …1

Bola Bolawole June 25, 2023 0
Development Matters For Africa

Development Matters For Africa At The New Global Financing

Adams Peter June 25, 2023 0
Pains Of Democracy

Benin Bronzes, Oba of Benin, and descendants of slaves!

Christopher Akor June 25, 2023 0

How Uzodinma Is Denting The Image Of The Nigerian Police Force

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones June 24, 2023 0
 Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

Obi has proved he won the election, but Nigerians don’t have faith in the judiciary to deliver

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones June 24, 2023 0
Nigeria's Northwest

The Role of Media in Tackling Nigeria’s Northwest Rife Terror

Sherifdeen Olamilekan June 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

President Tinubu and the Emerging Nigerian Ideal

Task before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu …1

Bola Bolawole June 25, 2023 0
AI-powered virtual assistants 

The rise of AI-powered virtual assistants tailored for African languages and cultures

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 25, 2023 0

The Potential Of Blockchain-based Digital Identities For African Citizens 

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 25, 2023 0

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrates birthday with a message of appreciation to Lagosians

Osniff Daniel June 25, 2023 0
Fear Not! Sunday Synopsis

Fear Not!

Justine John Dyikuk June 25, 2023 0