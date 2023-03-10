Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and manager Erik ten Hag have both scooped the Premier League award for February. Ten Hag wins his second Coach of the month award since arriving in the summer with Manchester United. Inform Marcus Rashford made history as the second player after Mohamed Salah to scoop the award three times in a season.

Erik ten Hag was rewarded for a fine February, which saw the Reds go unbeaten in the division. He defeated Crystal Palace in United’s opening league game of the month, before battling back from 2-0 down to claim a point against Leeds United. Leicester City was brushed aside 3-0 in Manchester United’s final Premier League game of the period.

In the same month, Ten Hag won the Carabao Cup and Knocked out Barcelona from the UEFA Europa League.

Marcus Rashford’s fine run in the month helped him scoop the award for the third time this season, and also was named United’s best player as well for the month.

Rashford scored five goals in just four league fixtures across the month, Marcus was the worthy winner from the six-man shortlist, adding the award to his club Player-of-the-Month win for February.

Rashford has discussed another successful month, and his United award win, with MUTV’s Mark Sullivan.

“It’s obviously always good to be among the conversations,” he said of his club trophy, as voted by the fans. “To be awarded this Player of the Month, I feel like, especially in the last three months, you could give it to anyone.

“Any of the people that have been voted deserve to win it, it is obvious, I feel all that, I have managed to do it three times.

“All the players that have been up for it, even some of the ones that haven’t been up for it deserve it. It shows that, as a team, we are improving and, hopefully, we can continue doing that.”

