Real Madrid released an official statement which confirms the death of Barcelona defender Marcus Alonso. Marcus Alonso, who was 63 years of age before he died, played for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and other La Liga clubs.

His last coaching was with Malaga in 2008, he was also a notorious coach having coached in elites club of La liga.

“Real Madrid C. F., its president and its Board of Directors profoundly regret the passing of Marcos Alonso Peña, a legendary player and coach of Spanish football, son of club legend Marquitos and father of our former academy player Marcos Alonso, currently playing for F. C. Barcelona.

Marcos Alonso played for Real Madrid, Racing Santander, Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona and C. D. Logroñés. He earned 22 caps for the Spanish national team.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its warmest affection to his family, his clubs, and all his loved ones.

Marcos Alonso passed away at the age of 63. May he rest in peace.”

