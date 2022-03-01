March 17 Handover: Federal Establishments In Anambra Pledge Support For Soludo

The Association of Heads of Federal Establishments in Anambra State on Monday pledged hundred per cent support for the incoming Governor of the State, Professor Charles Soludo, in his vision to turn the State around.

The Chairman of the Association, Chief Chijioke Daara, made the pledge at the first special programme of the Association for 2022, hosted by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) at its Corporate Headquarters in Awka.

Chief Daara, who also doubles as the State Coordinator, Raw Materials Research and Development Council under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Abuja, maintained that the major focus of the Association is on integration and interaction among all Federal Establishments and Agencies in the State.

This he noted, will enable them to contribute their quota in building the new and viable Anambra State, desired by the people.

Chief Daara, who stated that the Association is also focusing on building a functional synergy with the Anambra State Government, described the long existing relationship between the Establishments in the State and the Anambra State Government as very cordial, acknowledging the fact that the incoming Governor of the State had commended the outstanding contributions of the Association during the November 6, 2021, Governorship election in the State.

“Government is a continuum.

“Therefore our association would extend its cordial relationship with the incumbent to the incoming government.

“We have benefitted in so many ways from the Governor Willie Obiano-led government, especially in the areas of office accommodation, co-operation, provision of enabling environment and other logistics for us to achieve our set objectives, goals, aims and agenda in the State.

“It is our hope that the incoming government will be the same like that of his predecessor in carrying everybody along in its development policies,” he hoped.

On his part, the State Director, National Population Commission, Awka, Dr. Joachim Ulasi, said the event affords the members an opportunity to come together as Heads of Federal Establishments in the State, to look at their problems, progress and collaborate as one team through quality service delivery for the common good of all.

Dr. Ulasi was also of the opinion that the Governor-elect would, as a technocrat and a professional, reorganize and re-articulate the State, by fitting square pegs in square wholes, for things to work out better in the state.

Also, the State Coordinator for Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Awka, Lady Rosemary Otikpa, stated that the Association has mapped out a lot of human-oriented programmes for the benefit of Ndi-Anambra, saying the Governor Obiano- led Government has excelled in security maintenance and other outstanding legacy projects in the State.

She added that the Governor-elect Professor Charles Soludo has every capacity to turn the fortunes of the State around, having worked as a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the host of the event and the State Director, National Orientation Agency( NOA), Awka, Barrister Charles Nwoji, said the event marked the formal commencement of the Association’s activities for 2022, calling on the leadership of the Association, to mount reasonable pressure on the appropriate authorities to fast-track the early completion of the Federal Secretariat and subsequent allocation of spaces to the deserving establishments, many of which he noted, are on rentage and under the constant harassment of angry landlords in the State for late or even non-payment of rents.