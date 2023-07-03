Marcelo Brozovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo At Saudi Pro League Side Al-Nassr

Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been signed by Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr from Inter Milan for a reputed 18 million euros.

Barcelona, the La Liga winners, expressed interest in Brozovic, 30, but the Catalan club declined to match Al-Nassr’s bid.

The midfielder began the 1-0 loss of Manchester City to Inter in the June Champions League final.

Since his original loan from Dinamo Zagreb to San Siro in 2015, he has spent the previous eight years in Italy.

Brozovic played in 330 games during that time and scored 31 goals while winning the Coppa Italia twice and the Serie A once.

He had a significant role in the Croatian team that placed third in Qatar four years after the World Cup and finished second in Russia in 2018.

The most recent European talent to move to Saudi Arabia, Brozovic teams up with former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Among those who have transferred to teams competing in the Saudi Pro League are former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, and the Chelsea trio of Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy.

