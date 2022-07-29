Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request to his club to let him join Manchester City this summer. It was reported that Brighton has turned down several approaches by City and has refused a £30m offer made by the English champions. Brighton wants £50m for the left back, and the deal is said to have dissolved due to the big gap in valuation by both clubs.

The Seagulls’ stand has not changed, and they look reluctant to let go of the 24-year-old defender.

Marc joined the club last season from Getafe for a fee of £15m. He was voted Brighton’s best player last season following his terrific campaign.

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola said in a conference that surely the team needs a left-back player, if they can’t get one they will look for an alternative.

“If possible, yes [we want to sign a left-back],”

“But if not, we stay. Joao [Cancelo] can play there. Josh [Wilson-Esbrand] and Nathan [Ake, too]. I never complain about the squad I have had since the first season. What the club can do benefits the club, not me.”

When asked about Cucurella specifically, Guardiola said: “He’s a Brighton player, I cannot say anything else.”

Brighton Manager Graham Potter during an interview with Sky Sports:

“You can talk and respond all you want to media suggestions, but until there is something where the clubs and the player agree, there is nothing to say,”

“The guys know that it’s part of life and the noise around football, certainly at this level. You can control only what you can control. It’s part of life, and it’s as simple as that.

“They’re human beings, while the window is open, the possibilities can happen. That’s for all the players, you have to respect that they have families, careers, ambitions, and things like that.

“At the same time, you know it’s part of the game and something they have to deal with. We just have to focus on the next training session and match. That’s the only thing they can do.”