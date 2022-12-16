By Francis Francis

The Office of the Special Adviser on Central Business Districts has again called on street traders to vacate the roads or face sanctions, especially within the Lagos Island Business District.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on CBD, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde gave the warning in Ikeja yesterday after holding a strategic meeting with officials of the Ministry of Transportation to find a lasting solution to the menace of street trading within the business districts.

Oyerinde harped on the need for effective and efficient collaborative efforts amongst government agencies at curbing street trading, calling on market leaders, community and transport union leaders to caution their members to stop the allocations of trading spots on roads and major streets to traders within the Island business district.

He decried the interference from highly placed individuals in the society at thwarting the efforts of government at curbing street trading across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Gbolahan Toriola called for a renewed effort of operatives of government agencies, especially CBD operatives and LASTMA at curbing street trading within the area.

Toriola noted that street trading impedes the free flow of traffic and operatives of the two agencies must be resolute, above board and take an uncompromising posture in enforcing street trading laws of Lagos State.

The high point of the meeting was the resolution by the two agencies to collaborate to ensure that street trading on major roads within the business district is drastically reduced if not eradicated.