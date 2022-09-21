Bayern Munich duo Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka have been ruled out of their Nations League games with Hungary and England after both players tested positive for covid-19. Germany captain Manuel Nuer and teammates presented their results on Wednesday and have left camp for isolation.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann, 32, has up to join the squad and another player is set to be called up on Wednesday, according to BBC sports.

The tests were carried out after a close personal contact of one of the players recorded a positive test. Recent contacts of the players will now be tested daily.

Germany hosts Hungary on Friday before playing England at Wembley on Monday.