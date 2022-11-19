The new artist Portable recently signed to his record label, Zeh Nation, in a video making rounds on social media was seen being brutalized and physically assaulted by Portable.

In the video, Portable accused Manny Monie of being ungrateful after he employed two music distributors without Portable’s consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Few hours after the ugly incident, Manny Money shared a video of himself explaining to the public what had transpired in pidgin.

“I no know wetin I do am, he just dey tell me say I dey ungrateful. My brother bought me a studio set. I was the one that own the studio (set) that Portable is using. He said he had a dream that some people wants to kill him that we should give him space and I said that I should carry my studio (set) to use till he call us back, and he refused that he wants to use the studio (set) to replace the help he did for me. He seized my phone since morning.”